TURSUNZADE, Tajikistan Tajikistan on Thursday launched construction of a $1.2 billion power link that will allow the export of Central Asian electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan by 2020.

The project, financed by the U.S. government and Washington-based World Bank, could help to ease regional tensions over the use of hydropower resources, but faces security challenges due to fighting in Afghanistan.

"This project will allow over 5 billion kilowatt-hours of environmentally clean power to be supplied to Pakistan and Afghanistan from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan annually," Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon said.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony about 40 km from the capital Dushanbe, alongside Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Mountainous ex-Soviet republics Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan generate most of their energy from hydropower plants built on the rivers that flow into Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan limit water release during summer due to lower power demand, angering their neighbours who need water for irrigation.

The five countries have failed to reached an agreement after decades of negotiations. The new power line could smooth flows as power demand in Pakistan peaks during the summer months.

SECURITY CHALLENGES

"Security is a key issue for the project, both during construction and operation," the World Bank said in a presentation this week.

The line is designed to pass through areas in Afghanistan where the government troops are still battling the Taliban, including the city of Kunduz.

The city was briefly captured by the militant Islamist movement last year, and heavy fighting continues in the surrounding areas.

The World Bank plans to spend $40 million to support local communities along the line in Afghanistan to ensure its security.

The 1,200-km-long line is part of the United States' New Silk Road initiative to integrate Afghanistan with Central Asia.

"We realise the complexity of the project... but the main driving force has been the commitment of all the four countries," Daniel Rosenblum, deputy assistant state secretary for Central Asia, who also attended the ceremony, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jason Neely)