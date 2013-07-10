(Adds details, background)

DUSHANBE, July 10 Tajikistan's central bank cut its key refinancing rate on Wednesday to a record low 6.1 percent, tracking slowing inflation in the impoverished Central Asian nation.

The bank said it had cut the rate from 6.5 percent with immediate effect.

The bank, which last cut its key rate in August 2012, cited lower inflationary pressures on the economy and said it hoped its move would lead to lower interest rates on loans issued by the country's banking system.

Consumer price inflation, which hinges heavily on aluminium and cotton exports, measured 1.6 percent in January-June this year, falling from 2.9 percent in the first six months of 2013.

But the International Monetary Fund expects annual inflation to accelerate to 7.7 percent this year from 6.4 percent in 2012, as the country of 8 million remains heavily reliant on external factors, particularly food imports.

