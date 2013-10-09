UPDATE 3-SAfrica's new finance minister beats reform drum amid Gordhan fallout
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Updates with Gordhan, ANC comments)
DUSHANBE Oct 9 Tajikistan's central bank cut its key refinancing rate on Wednesday to a record low 5.5 percent, tracking lower inflationary pressures in the poorest ex-Soviet nation.
The bank said it had cut the rate from 6.1 percent, in force since July 10, with immediate effect.
It said the move aimed to cut interest rates on loans issued by the country's banking sector.
Consumer price inflation in the Central Asian nation of 8 million slowed to 2.4 percent in January-August of this year from 4.2 percent in the same period of 2012.
The economy of the mountainous country, which borders China and Afghanistan, hinges of remittances of its migrants working abroad and revenues from aluminium and cotton exports.
The government forecasts gross domestic product to expand by 7.4 percent this year after a 7.5 percent rise in 2012.
(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Lisa Shumaker)
JOHANNESBURG, April 1 The treasurer general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), one of the party's highest-ranking officials, said on Saturday he had "reservations" about this week's cabinet reshuffle that saw Pravin Gordhan ousted as finance minister. "I have my reservations on the process followed and the manner in which this cabinet reshuffle was done," Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
FRANKFURT, April 1 German real estate firm Alstria Office Reit plans to double its portfolio to six billion euros ($6.4 billion), its chief financial officer Alexander Dexne said in the Saturday edition of Boersenzeitung (BoeZ), without giving a date.