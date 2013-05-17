DUSHANBE, May 17 Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank: *) - updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *somoni (TJS)/USD 4.7577 4.7616 C bank refinancing rate (%) 6.50 6.50 External debt (mln. USD) 2,125.8 2,169.4 C bank gold reserves (mln. USD) 972.0 801.6 *Average salary/month (USD) 159.44 143.26 MONEY April 1 March 1 *Money supply (M4) mln. TJS 8,118.744 8,060.793 *Bank deposits mln. TJS 4,841.192 4,766.960 *Loan portfolio mln. TJS 5,748.689 5,679.070 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO GDP mln. TJS March 2,781.8 n/a 2,243.1 GDP mln. TJS Jan-Mar 6,680.2 3,898.4 5,577.6 GDP pct March +24.1 n/a +20.5 GDP pct Jan-Mar +7.3 n/a +7.2 *Industrial output mln. TJS April 677.6 707.4 601.4 *Industrial output mln. TJS Jan-Apr 2,962.0 2,288.3 2,559.3 *Industrial output pct April -4.3 -6.6 +1.2 *Industrial output pct Jan-Apr +5.8 +5.5 +14.7 *Trade balance mln. USD Jan-Apr -754.0 -476.2 -728.8 *Exports mln. USD Jan-Apr 442.0 361.8 464.2 *Imports mln. USD Jan-Apr 1,195.9 838.1 1,193.0 *Inflation pct April +0.2 +0.1 +0.7 *Inflation pct Jan-Apr +1.4 +1.2 +1.9 *Unemployment pct March 2.5 2.4 2.6 Aluminium output tonnes Jan-Dec 272,500 n/a 277,584 *Aluminium export mln. USD Jan-Apr 145.7 116.0 207.4 *Energy production bln. kW*h Jan-Apr 5.687 4.369 5.630 *Fibre cotton export tonnes Jan-Apr 62,681 53,484 54,450 *Fibre cotton export mln. USD Jan-Apr 103.3 87.3 96.0 *Light oil import tonnes Jan-Apr 110,193 78,037 128,740 *Light oil import mln. USD Jan-Apr 120.2 85.7 150.4 *Gas import/Uzbekistan mln. m3 Jan-Apr 0.0 0.0 47.6 *Gas import/Uzbekistan mln. USD Jan-Apr 0.0 0.0 13.2 *Budget surplus mln. TJS Jan-Mar +531.8 +340.1 +207.8 *Budget surplus pct GDP Jan-Mar 8.0 8.7 3.7 *Budget revenues mln. TJS Jan-Mar 2,568.8 1,446.9 2,017.5 *Budget spending mln. TJS Jan-Mar 2,037.0 1,106.8 1,809.7 FORECASTS FOR 2013 GDP volume bln. TJS 42.1 GDP growth (IMF) pct less +7.0 Annual inflation (IMF) pct +9.0 Budget deficit mln. TJS 210.5 Budget deficit/GDP pct 0.5 Budget revenues bln. TJS 11.8895 Budget spending bln. TJS 12.1 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 Raw cotton harvest tonnes n/a ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 GDP growth pct +7.5 +7.4 +6.5 +3.4 +7.9 +7.8 Industrial output pct +10.4 +5.9 +9.7 -6.3 -4.0 +9.9 Inflation pct +6.4 +9.3 +9.8 +5.0 +11.8 +19.7 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 277,584 348,850 359,385 399,450 419,060 Raw cotton harvest tonnes 417,977 415,728 310,513 296,051 353,115 419,730 Statistics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en (Roman Kozhevnikov; Editing by Paul Simao)