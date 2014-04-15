By Ahmed Hagagy
DUBAI, April 15 Dubai-based Islamic insurer
Takaful Emarat expects to post a profit for the first
quarter of this year and an annual profit in 2014 for the first
time since it was founded in 2008, its chief executive said.
"We will be moving from red to green," Wael Abdul Razzaq Al
Sherif, who was appointed in last November, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference on Islamic insurance in Dubai.
Sherif said he could not disclose the size of the expected
profit because of listing rules, and he did not specify when the
first-quarter announcement would be made.
The company's past financial statements, posted on the Dubai
Financial Market website, show it last reported a quarterly
profit in the first quarter of 2009, when it made 105,064
dirhams ($28,628).
Takaful Emarat posted a 12.06 million dirham loss in the six
months to last June 30, according to the latest financial
statement on the website.
The company has finished a major restructuring which
included focusing on more profitable investments and reducing
expenses in line with its level of premiums, Sherif said.
Last November, Dubai's ruler approved a law requiring all
employers in the emirate to purchase health insurance for their
expatriate staff, a move expected to boost healthcare spending
by its 2.2 million residents considerably. Sherif noted that
Takaful Emarat would be competing for this business.
In a report published in February, Moody's Investors Service
said the law would encourage an acceleration of premium growth
among healthcare insurers in Dubai, but added that strict
regulations could limit the positive impact on insurers'
profits.
Takaful Emarat shares were up 7 percent year-to-date at the
close on Monday, against a 41 percent jump for the main Dubai
stock index.
(Translated by Andrew Torchia)