France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Takashimaya Co Ltd :
* Says it sold entire holding 20 million shares (50 percent stake) in Taiwan-based co Dayeh Takashimaya to a Taiwan-based firm that engaged in real estate business, on May 16
* Says Transaction price T$492 million
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2oW0vj
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.