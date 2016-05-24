May 24 Takashimaya Co Ltd :

* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,442.2 yen per share from 1,445 yen for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,342.4 yen per share from 1,345 yen for the 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hlSkSP

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)