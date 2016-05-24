UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Takashimaya Co Ltd :
* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,442.2 yen per share from 1,445 yen for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,342.4 yen per share from 1,345 yen for the 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hlSkSP
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.