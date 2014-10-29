(Corrects 9th paragraph to say inspector general reviewing GM ignition issue, not Takata air bag matter)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail group, has stopped selling cars equipped with Takata Corp air bags involved in a massive global recall involving more than 16 million vehicles, Chief Executive Mike Jackson said on Tuesday.

"We as a company have made the decision not to retail any vehicle that is involved in this recall until it is repaired and the vehicles that do come in for service, we are advising the customer not to put a passenger in front of that air bag until it's repaired," Jackson said in an interview with Reuters.

While AutoNation is the largest U.S. automotive dealer group, it currently has fewer than 400 used cars equipped with Takata air bags at its 277 vehicle franchises. The vehicles account for between 1 percent and 2 percent of AutoNation's inventory.

There have been about 8 million vehicles equipped with Takata air bags that have been recalled in the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Takata is unlikely to be dumped by its automaker customers given the cost and disruption of such a move - for now.

Jackson called for all manufacturers to act as one rather than offer varying responses.

"There should be some entity that says to the industry: 'Look, every individual manufacturer doesn't get to make a decision here. This is what we are going to do.' And you would say maybe that's NHTSA but NHTSA has been a Tower of Babel," said Jackson.

He was referring to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is part of the U.S. Transportation Department. Last week, NHTSA issued confusing information about the Takata recall.

On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said at a workshop in New York that he has asked the DOT inspector general's office to review NHTSA's handling of the General Motors Corp ignition switch recall.

"I've also asked our team to do a due diligence review," Foxx said. "I make no apologies for taking a look at our safety posture as an agency. It's like a check up, and I think it's a good practice for us to do."

Guidance to AutoNation from auto manufacturers has been conflicting, Jackson said.

He said one automaker advised dealers to tell consumers to continue to drive the car because the chance of an incident was rare. Another said that in cases where the passenger-side air bag is potentially defective it should be disconnected, with no one allowed to sit in the passenger seat until the air bag is fixed.

On Monday, consumers filed a proposed class action suit in Florida against Takata and several automakers including Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, claiming the companies defrauded them by concealing crucial information. It is believed to be the first Takata case seeking nationwide class action status. (Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)