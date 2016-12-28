Dec 28 Japan's Takata Corp is nearing a
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and is expected
to pay up to $1 billion to resolve allegations of criminal
wrongdoing in handling its faulty air bags, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
The final figure could be in the high hundreds of millions
of dollars, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/2htwr9V)
At least 184 people have been injured in the United States
in incidents involving potentially deadly Takata air bags.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)