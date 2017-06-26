* Takata files for protection in Japan, U.S.
* Liabilities estimated by analysts at $15 bln
* Key Safety Systems to buy assets for $1.6 bln
* Aims to maintain inflator production without interruption
* Honda says no final agreement on recall liabilities
(Adds details on restructuring, court hearing set for Tuesday,
trims some material)
By Naomi Tajitsu and David Shepardson
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, June 26 Japan's Takata Corp
, at the center of the auto industry's biggest-ever
product recall, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United
States and Japan, and said it had agreed to be largely acquired
for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety
Systems.
In the biggest bankruptcy of a Japanese manufacturer, Takata
faces tens of billions of dollars in costs and liabilities
resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits. Its air
bag inflators have been linked to at least 16 deaths and 180
injuries around the world because they can rupture and send
metal fragments flying.
Takata’s bankruptcy filing is a milestone in a restructuring
orchestrated and financed in part by major automakers who need
to assure a supply of replacement inflators for tens of millions
of their cars that are still subject to recalls.
The deal may also result in Key becoming a stronger
competitor in the global market for air bag and safety
technology and help ensure a broadly competitive air bag market
for automakers.
TK Holdings, its U.S. operations, filed Chapter 11
bankruptcy in Delaware on Sunday with liabilities of $10 billion
to $50 billion; the Japanese parent filed for protection with
the Tokyo District Court early on Monday.
Scott Caudill, chief operating officer of TK Holdings, said
in a court affidavit that the company "faces insurmountable
claims" relating to the recalls and owes billions of dollars to
automakers. He disclosed that Takata has recalled, or expects to
recall, by 2019 about 125 million vehicles worldwide, including
more than 60 million in the United States.
Takata's total liabilities stand at 1.7 trillion yen ($15
billion), Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd estimated.
Final liabilities would depend on discussions with carmaker
customers who have borne the bulk of the replacement costs, a
lawyer for the company said.
The filings open the door to the financial rescue by Key
Safety Systems (KSS), a Michigan-based parts supplier owned by
China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. Ningbo Joyson
acquired KSS in 2016 in a $920 million deal.
In a deal that took 16 months to hammer out, KSS agreed to
take over Takata's viable operations, while the remaining
operations will be reorganized to continue churning out millions
of replacement inflators, the two firms said.
Jason Luo, CEO of KSS, said in a statement the
"underlying strength" of Takata's business had not diminished
despite the recall, citing its skilled employees,
geographic reach and other safety products such as seat belts.
Caudill said automakers would provide Takata up to $400
million over the course of the bankruptcy by accelerating
payments and agreeing not to withhold what Takata owes them. In
return, Takata agreed to provide the automakers access to their
plants to ensure continued supply of parts.
Takata does not plan to hold an auction of its assets, often
used to ensure assets fetch top dollar for creditors. Caudill
said that would be a waste of time, given Takata was extensively
shopped prior to the bankruptcy and that only one bidder had
clear support from automakers.
Takata will ask the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to
appoint a representative for people who will be injured in the
future from Takata inflators. The company said it plans to set
aside sufficient money to cover those claims, which will be
based on an expert’s estimate. An initial court hearing on the
U.S. bankruptcy filing is set for Tuesday.
"We believe taking these actions in Japan and the U.S. is
the best way to address the ongoing costs and liabilities of the
air bag inflator issues with certainty and in an organized
manner," Takata CEO Shigehisa Takada said in a statement.
The remainder of Takata assets will be reorganized to
produce replacement inflators, but it is not clear how long they
will operate.
CEO Takada said he and top management would resign "when the
timing of the restructuring is set." His family - which still
controls the 84-year-old company - likely would cease to be
shareholders.
Takata in February pleaded in a U.S. federal court to a
felony charge as part of a $1-billion settlement that included
compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty air
bag inflators. Three former senior Takata executives were
charged in January with falsifying test results.
About two-thirds of 46.2 million recalled Takata inflators
in the United States have not been fixed.
It also faces hundreds of lawsuits and claims in the United
States, Mexico and Canada, including consumer protection
lawsuits filed by three states and 100 personal injury and
wrongful death claims.
Honda Motor Co, Takata's biggest customer, said it
had reached no final agreement with Takata on responsibilities
for the recall. Honda said it would continue talks with the
supplier but anticipated difficulties in recovering the bulk of
its claims.
UNPRECEDENTED RECALLS
Takata faces billions in lawsuits and recall-related costs
to its clients, including Honda, BMW, Toyota Motor
Corp and others, which have been paying recall costs to
date.
The ammonium nitrate compound used in the air bags was found
to become volatile with age and prolonged exposure to heat,
causing the devices to explode. Takata continued to defend the
compound even as competitors stopped using it, until reaching a
2015 agreement with regulators to phase out its use.
Costs so far have pushed the company into the red for three
years, and it has been forced to sell subsidiaries.
Founded as a textiles company in 1933, Takata began
producing air bags in 1987 and at its peak became the world's
No. 2 producer of the safety products. It also produces
one-third of all seatbelts used in vehicles sold globally, along
with other components.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said its shares would be delisted
on July 27. The stock has collapsed 95 percent since January
2014.
($1 = 111.30 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Additional reporting by David
Shepardson in Washington, Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and
Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Nick
Zieminski)