TOKYO, June 26 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige
Seko said on Monday that Takata Corp's filing for
bankruptcy was unavoidable given the severity of its product
recalls.
Seko, speaking to reporters, said he asked ministry
officials to devise a scheme to provide 100 percent loan
guarantees to small businesses that may be affected by Takata's
bankruptcy.
Seko also said he wanted to closely monitor liquidity and
funding conditions for small companies that dealt with Takata.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)