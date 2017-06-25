* Takata board held meeting this morning in Tokyo - Japan
* Bankruptcy filings coming soon in Japan - Reuters sources
* Filings would open door to financial rescue from KSS
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Takata Corp, the
firm at the centre of the auto industry's biggest ever product
recall, will file for bankruptcy protection in Japan on Monday
with liabilities of more than 1 trillion yen ($9 billion), a
source said.
The decision came at a special meeting of the air-bag
maker's board, public broadcaster NHK said. The Nikkei business
daily also reported the decision to file in Japan, without
citing its sources.
Takata's U.S. arm filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
with liabilities of $10 billion to $50 billion, a court filing
showed. The firm would file a similar procedure in
Japan in the coming hours, a source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The filings would open the door to a financial rescue from
U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems, which Takata
has tapped as its preferred financial sponsor as it must keep
churning out millions of replacement air-bag inflators.
It also faces billions in lawsuits and recall-related costs
to its clients, including Honda Motor Co, BMW
, Toyota Motor Corp and others which have been
paying recall costs to date.
Faulty air-bag inflators made by the 84-year-old Japanese
company have been linked to at least 17 deaths and more than 180
injuries around the world. The ammonium nitrate compound used in
the airbags can become volatile with age and prolonged exposure
to heat, causing the safety devices to explode.
Global transport authorities have ordered about 100 million
inflators to be recalled, a process that has dragged on for
nearly a decade. Industry sources have said that recall costs
could climb to about $10 billion.
Costs so far have pushed the company into the red for the
past three years, and it has been forced to sell subsidiaries to
pay fines and other liabilities.
As a result, the company has seen its liabilities shoot up
to 397.8 billion yen as of March, while it posted 30 billion yen
in net assets, down sharply from about 160 billion yen five
years ago.
Industry sources say Takata would be able to complete the
current global recall under bankruptcy, but could face problems
if further recalls are required down the line. It has sought
help from rival suppliers including Sweden's Autoliv Inc
to produce replacement inflators.
It also faces potential liabilities stemming from class
action lawsuits in the United States, Canada and other
countries.
Earlier this year, Takata pleaded guilty to a criminal
charge of falsifying data on its inflator defects, agreeing to
pay a $1 billion fine.
Founded as a textiles company in 1933, Takata began
producing airbags in 1987 and at its peak became the world's No.
2 producer of the safety products. It also produces one-third of
all seatbelts used in vehicles sold globally, along with
childseats, steering wheel systems and other components.
CEO and Chairman Shigehisa Takada, the bookish grandson of
the company's founder, has been criticised for his handling of
the recall crisis. He has promised to resign after a new
management team takes over.
($1 = 111.2100 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo, Additional reporting by
David Shepardson on Washington D.C.; Editing by William Mallard
and Stephen Coates)