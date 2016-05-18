BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Takata Corp :
* Says STATE OF HAWAII filed lawsuit against Takata and its unit TK HOLDINGS INC, for civil fines and compensation (up to $10,000 to each consumer) under the consumer protection laws, on May 13 (Hawaii time)
* Says the lawsuit regarding the company's air bag products (for vehicles)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pamoyL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months