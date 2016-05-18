May 18 Takata Corp :

* Says STATE OF HAWAII filed lawsuit against Takata and its unit TK HOLDINGS INC, for civil fines and compensation (up to $10,000 to each consumer) under the consumer protection laws, on May 13 (Hawaii time)

* Says the lawsuit regarding the company's air bag products (for vehicles)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pamoyL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)