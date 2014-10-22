BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
DETROIT Oct 22 U.S. safety regulators in a statement about recalls affected by potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp : * US safety regulators expand safety bulletin affecting recalled cars with
potentially defective Takata Corp air bags to 7.8 million in US,
from 6.1 million
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.