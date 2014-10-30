GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
DETROIT Oct 30 Takata Corp : * US safety regulators send letter compelling Takata Corp to produce
documents and answer questions under oath relating to ongoing probe of
defective air bags * NHTSA asks Takata Corp for documents relating to communication between Takata
and its rivals as well as its customers relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for any documents related to manufacturing issues connected
with problems in production of air bag inflators * NHTSA asks Takata for all documents cited in Reuters article about
manufacturing problems at the Japanese company's Mexico inflator plant * NHTSA asks Takata for a list of every death or injury, lawsuit or claim
relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for details of the company's inflator production capacity
to replace millions of potentially defective parts already recalled * NHTSA asks Takata about its ability to expand manufacturing capacity to meet
the recall needs * Takata spokesman in US says company is "cooperating fully with NHTSA and is working to meet their requests."
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.