PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT Nov 19 Takata Corp : * Two U.S. senators raise possibility of 6th fatality linked to lethal Takata
Corp air bags * Senators Markey and Blumenthal say in statement announcing Thursday press
conference that accident took place in Arizona in 2003 but declined to
provide details * Takata Spokesman says company not aware of incident mentioned by senators and was investigating
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.