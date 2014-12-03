US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
DETROIT Dec 3 Takata Corp : * Exec Shimizu says in US congress hearing that the supplier does not know root
cause of problem that has required regional air bag recalls * Exec Shimizu says ammonium nitrate used as propellant in Takata air bag
inflators is safe and stable * Exec Shimizu says does not know if concerns about using ammonium nitrate as
propellant in air bag inflators was relayed to high-level execs at Takata * Exec Shimizu says current inflators being built, including replacements, are
safe and should work as designed * BMW exec says automaker has begun independent testing of Takata air
bag inflators * Takata exec Shimizu agrees the manufacture of replacement air bag inflators "not speedy enough" * Exec Shimizu says using rival air bag inflators as replacement parts would
require validation testing * Exec Shimizu says reason for change from previous air bag inflator propellant
to ammonium nitrate was not cost * Exec Shimizu says cause of problems is not due to materials used, but the
manufacturing processes
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing