DETROIT Nov 20 :
* Takata exec says company's inflator capacity increase to
450,000 units per
month May not be speedy enough
* Honda exec says current supply of replacement parts is
adequate but that may
change
* Takata exec says if his company's products have not been
recalled he believes
them to be safe
* Takata exec says ammonium nitrate has several advantages but
its sensitivity
to moisture is well known and that affects its combustion
* Takata exec says ammonium nitrate stays stable in a moisture
controlled
environment
* Takata exec says working on improving "robustness" of
infaltors to better
protect against humidity moving forward