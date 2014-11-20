DETROIT Nov 20 Takata Corp :
hearing says if air
bag maker identifies problem in product design, production or
installation,
it takes steps to address that
hearing says any
failure of an air bag to perform as designed is incompatible
with takata's
standards
hearing says company
is "deeply sorry and anguished" about each of the reported
instances where a
Takata air bag has resulted in death or injury
hearing says company
is working closely with automakers and nhtsa to support
ongoing recalls and
regional field actions
hearing says company
has devoted extra resources to producing replacement kits on
a schedule
necessary to fulfill all automakers' orders
hearing says company
"committed to being full transparent with regulators and
investigators"
* Senior VP says company's "best current judgment" is that the
root causes of
the inflator ruptures likely involve combination of age of
part, persistent
exposure over time to high humidity and potential production
issues
* Senior VP says in past several months company has tested and
analyzed
thousands of returned inflators both inside and outside high
humidity areas
* Senior VP says company is sharing st results with nhtsa and
the automakers
affected
* Senior VP says so far testing has shown no ruptures of
inflators from
vehicles outside high humidity areas
* Senior VP says tests have resulted in inflator failures in
high humidity
areas
* Senior VP says company "strongly agrees" with nhtsa position
o November 9
that ocus on ongoing field actions and recalls should be on
high humidity
areas
* Senior VP says it is "imperative" that owners of affected
vehicles in high
humidity Regions respond to recall notices as soon as
possible
* Senior VP says company is currently making more than 300,000
replacement
inflator kits per month and will be incerasing production
levels beginning in
January
* Senior VP says company believes it will be able to meet
demand currently
expected from automakers for these replacement inflators
* Senior VP says company is "confident" the air bags it is
making today,
including replacement kits, are safe