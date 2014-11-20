DETROIT Nov 20 Takata Corp : * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says if air

bag maker identifies problem in product design, production or installation,

it takes steps to address that * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says any

failure of an air bag to perform as designed is incompatible with takata's

standards * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company

is "deeply sorry and anguished" about each of the reported instances where a

Takata air bag has resulted in death or injury * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company

is working closely with automakers and nhtsa to support ongoing recalls and

regional field actions * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company

has devoted extra resources to producing replacement kits on a schedule

necessary to fulfill all automakers' orders * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company

"committed to being full transparent with regulators and investigators" * Senior VP says company's "best current judgment" is that the root causes of

the inflator ruptures likely involve combination of age of part, persistent

exposure over time to high humidity and potential production issues * Senior VP says in past several months company has tested and analyzed

thousands of returned inflators both inside and outside high humidity areas * Senior VP says company is sharing st results with nhtsa and the automakers

affected * Senior VP says so far testing has shown no ruptures of inflators from

vehicles outside high humidity areas * Senior VP says tests have resulted in inflator failures in high humidity

areas * Senior VP says company "strongly agrees" with nhtsa position o November 9

that ocus on ongoing field actions and recalls should be on high humidity

areas * Senior VP says it is "imperative" that owners of affected vehicles in high

humidity Regions respond to recall notices as soon as possible * Senior VP says company is currently making more than 300,000 replacement

inflator kits per month and will be incerasing production levels beginning in

January * Senior VP says company believes it will be able to meet demand currently

expected from automakers for these replacement inflators * Senior VP says company is "confident" the air bags it is making today,

including replacement kits, are safe