DETROIT Nov 20 Takata Corp :
* Takata exec says in senate hearing that every time it
identified a problem, it addressed them
* Takata exec says in senate hearing that company started
looking into the issue in May 2005
* Takata exec says in senate hearing says company found anomoly
then but no system errors
* Honda exec says in senate hearing that company and dealer
failed stephanie
erdman in notifying her of recall of her car before her
accident
* Honda exec says in senate hearing that honda dealer should
have checked
outstanding recalls on cars brought in for service
* Honda exec says 2004 incident in honda vehicle involving
Takata air bag was not known by the supplier until May 2005
* Honda exec says nhtsa was first notified of relation to air
bag inflator issues after series of incidents in 2007
* Honda exec says honda learned of 2004 incident in May 2004
but didn't alert
Takata until 2005, and honda told nhtsa of the accident in
2004 field reports
* Honda exec says 2004 incident would not have helped automaker
predict
incidents in 2007, but company could have moved faster
* honda exec says automaker has failed to meet its accident
reporting
obligations under tread act
* Takata exec says company recognizes 3 deaths relatd to its
products, others still under investigation
* Takata exec says company takes full responsibility in the
three death cases it recognizes
* Takaat exec does not answer when asked by senator whether
company agrees with nhtsa call for expansion of drier-side
inlator recalls to a national campaign