DETROIT Nov 1 Takata Corp disclosed for the
first time that it began making air bags with a recently
discovered flaw as early as 2008, in a report to the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the agency
released on Saturday.
Takata sent the report to the NHTSA this week,
providing details on the defect and the dates of its
manufacture, 2008 to 2014. It was the latest revelation related
to problems with Takata air bags that have led to the recall of
17 million cars worldwide.
The new flaw was discovered in June: a driver-side air-bag
inflator may contain a bad part that could cause the inflator to
rupture. So far, two manufacturers, General Motors Co and
Nissan Motor Co, have recalled a combined 30,867 cars
to address the problem.
However, those cars came only from model years 2013-2014. In
the report released today, Takata said it had been making
the parts from 2008 through June 2014 at Takata's Monclova plant
in Mexico.
The report also said ruptures in the airbags installed on
General Motors vehicles showed a "very different" pattern from
those in cars made by other manufacturers that were recalled for
similar problems.
Takata's latest report does not say how many more vehicles
could be affected by the new problem. A Takata spokesman did not
respond immediately to a request for comment.
While the cause of the rupture in the GM and Nissan cars is
different, the result is similar: air bags can explode with
excessive force in a crash and send metal shards into the
vehicle's cabin. At least four deaths and more than a dozen
injuries have been linked to the defective air bags.
The latest problem, involving the installation of an
incorrect baffle, was uncovered after a lawsuit was filed
against GM and Takata in April. That suit alleged that an
October 2013 accident left a Georgia woman, Brandi Owens, blind
in one eye and claimed her car and driver-side air bag were
"defective and unreasonably dangerous."
Since 2008, 10 manufacturers have recalled more than 10
million cars in the United States equipped with Takata air bags.
The manufacturers have cited a variety of reasons why the air
bag inflators can rupture, including design and manufacturing
flaws.
Takata, meanwhile, is struggling to keep up with demand for
replacement parts for the earlier recalls. On
Thursday, Takata agreed to add two production lines in January
to make more air bag parts.
In a statement released late Friday, NHTSA said, "It's
unclear yet whether that would be sufficient to meet demand,"
and called on Takata to contact other air bag suppliers to help
speed up production of replacement parts.
In June, NHTSA opened an inquiry into whether Takata air bag
inflators made from 2000 to 2007 were properly sealed or subject
to other defects. It also asked the automakers to recall
millions of air bags in certain regions, such as Florida and
Puerto Rico, where the parts were exposed to higher humidity
that could cause deterioration of the explosive material inside.
Critics have said Takata and NHTSA have not moved fast
enough on the issue.
On Thursday, lawyers for U.S. consumers asked a federal
judge in Miami to speed up a class action against Takata and
four automakers, saying public safety was at stake.
