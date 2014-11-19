DETROIT Nov 19 Takata plans to shift production
of BMW air bag inflators from Mexico to Germany, the
automaker said on Wednesday in a filing with U.S. safety
regulators who have been probing questions about the quality of
manufacturing at the plant.
Automakers that use the Takata inflators, including Toyota
Motor Corp, warned that it was not feasible to switch
to other suppliers to meet demand for replacement parts. The
Takata inflators are at risk of blowing up with too much force
and spraying occupants with metal shrapnel.
Germany's BMW said in a filing posted online by U.S. safety
regulators that it is supporting efforts by Takata to shift
inflator production from its plant in Monclova, Mexico, to
another Takata plant in Freiberg, Germany. The U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Takata
inflators linked to at least five deaths.
BMW officials did not respond to an email seeking further
comment.
Last month, Reuters reported that manufacturing problems
with Takata inflators went beyond what the company had disclosed
to U.S. regulators. Citing that story, NHTSA asked Takata to
answer several questions about the Mexican plant.
Takata spokesman Alby Berman said the work being moved from
Mexico was only for BMW vehicles and the plant was still
installing two new production lines to boost capacity.
NHTSA posted documents from automakers responding to an Oct.
29 letter from deputy administrator David Friedman.
Officials from Takata, Honda Motor Co, Chrysler
Group and NHTSA are scheduled to testify to a U.S.
Senate panel on Thursday.
On Tuesday, NHTSA said it had told Takata and five
automakers to expand a U.S. recall of vehicles with the air bags
in question.
BMW said additional capacity for replacement Takata
inflators should be available by mid-December.
Some automakers, including Toyota and Ford Motor Co,
said they have spoken with Takata rivals about buying
replacement parts for the Takata inflators. Honda also said
alternate suppliers were being considered.
However, Toyota disclosed that other suppliers said it would
take at least a year to arrange alternate inflator production,
while BMW said it would take two years and divert attention from
current recall efforts.
Toyota also said it was evaluating whether rival inflators
could be adapted for vehicles that have the recalled Takata
inflators, but added that effort would require reengineering the
air bag module.
Nissan called such an approach "not feasible" and said the
best option remained increasing production.
Mazda Motor and General Motors said it would
be difficult to quickly change designs or suppliers for
inflators, which are tailored to specific vehicles.
