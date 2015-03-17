(Adds comments from attorney and Takata)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, March 17 Four plaintiffs' lawyers,
including high-profile attorney David Boies, were appointed by a
federal judge on Tuesday to lead civil litigation against Takata
Corp and several car manufacturers for injuries caused
by allegedly faulty air bags.
U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno, who is overseeing more
than 85 lawsuits that have been consolidated in a U.S. federal
court in Miami, picked Florida attorney Peter Prieto of Podhurst
Orseck to lead the litigation.
Prieto filed one of the first U.S. lawsuits last year
against the Japanese company alleging that Takata air bags are
defective and can violently explode and spray metal debris at
the vehicle's occupants.
Moreno selected two attorneys to oversee cases from
customers who said they suffered economic losses as a result of
the recall, such as lost resale value.
They are Todd Smith, an Illinois trial attorney with the law
firm Power Rogers and Smith, and Boies. Boies, who chairs the
law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner, gained fame representing the
U.S. Department of Justice in its antitrust lawsuit against
Microsoft Corp, and later mounted a successful challenge to
California's ban on same-sex marriage.
Florida attorney Curtis Miner will lead cases from
plaintiffs who say the air bags caused personal injuries or
deaths, the order said.
In addition to Takata, several automakers have been named as
defendants in some of the cases, including Honda Motor Co
, BMW, Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co
Ltd, Subaru Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp
.
The lawsuits allege that Takata and the automakers knew for
years about potential problems with the air bags but failed to
warn customers or alert regulators until recently.
Takata's air bags have been found to explode too forcefully,
and the problem has prompted automakers to recall nearly 25
million vehicles worldwide since 2008. The air bags have been
linked to six deaths.
Prieto said he was honored by the selection. Smith said he
was pleased with the appointment and looked forward to working
with an "excellent group of lawyers."
Tuesday's order also tentatively sets the first trial in the
air bag litigation for March and April 2016.
Takata declined to comment.
