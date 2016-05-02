TOKYO May 2 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp
said it is booking an additional special loss of 16.6
billion yen ($156.07 million) for the full year that ended in
March due to product warranty costs related to a recall of its
potentially lethal air bags.
It said it also expects to book a loss of around 3.5 billion
yen for the same year to settle product liability claims. The
company is due to announce its official annual results on May
11.
Takata's faulty air bag inflators have been blamed for 11
deaths and more than 100 injuries, triggering a recall of more
than 50 million air bags worldwide.
($1 = 106.4200 yen)
