US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
DETROIT Dec 3 Takata Corp : * Says in response to NHTSA request for national recall on driver-side air bags
was "very surprised" by US safety agency's request * Says in letter to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that
agency does not typically make such a request until after its defect probe is
concluded * Says in letter to NHTSA that agency had not even received, much less analyzed
takata's initial response to a nhtsa special order * Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency, as far as Takata knows, has never
before sent a recall request to a supplier * Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency's authority to find that a defect
exists applies only to automakers and not suppliers * Says in letter to NHTSA that the two incidents cited by agency in call for
national recall of driver-side air bag do not provide evidence that a
national recall is warranted * Says in letter to NHTSA that agency's request for national recall would add
more than 8 million vehicles to those already recalled * Says in letter to NHTSA there "certainly has been no showing of the
'significant number of failures' which Takata understands is required" * Says in letter to NHTSA that Takata has provided information to the safety
agency that supports its position that current recalls are sufficient
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing