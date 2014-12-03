DETROIT Dec 3 Takata Corp : * Says in response to NHTSA request for national recall on driver-side air bags

was "very surprised" by US safety agency's request * Says in letter to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that

agency does not typically make such a request until after its defect probe is

concluded * Says in letter to NHTSA that agency had not even received, much less analyzed

takata's initial response to a nhtsa special order * Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency, as far as Takata knows, has never

before sent a recall request to a supplier * Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency's authority to find that a defect

exists applies only to automakers and not suppliers * Says in letter to NHTSA that the two incidents cited by agency in call for

national recall of driver-side air bag do not provide evidence that a

national recall is warranted * Says in letter to NHTSA that agency's request for national recall would add

more than 8 million vehicles to those already recalled * Says in letter to NHTSA there "certainly has been no showing of the

'significant number of failures' which Takata understands is required" * Says in letter to NHTSA that Takata has provided information to the safety

agency that supports its position that current recalls are sufficient