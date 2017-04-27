TOKYO, April 27 Takata Corp is in talks with automotive firms including Key Safety Systems (KSS) on its restructuring but has not reached an agreement, the embattled Japanese air bag maker said in a statement on Thursday.

The comment followed a Nikkei business daily report that Takata is considering a bankruptcy plan under which Chinese-owned car parts maker KSS would inject 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) and help create a new operating company. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)