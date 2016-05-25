UPDATE 1-"Pls help me...": Frantic parents hunt for missing kids after UK concert blast
* "pls help me," message seeks blonde girl with flowers in hair
May 25 Air bag manufacturer Takata Corp hired investment bank Lazard to lead efforts to seek new investment and help resolve financial issues stemming from its record-setting recall of tens of millions of inflators that can rupture, sources said Wednesday.
Takata in February named an outside committee to develop a comprehensive restructuring plan to address the financial and operational issues related to its recall of inflators. Takata's committee retained Lazard to "expeditiously seeking new investment for Takata," according to a document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* "pls help me," message seeks blonde girl with flowers in hair
LOS ANGELES, May 22 Pop star Ariana Grande said on Monday she was "broken" five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England.