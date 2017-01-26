* Shares recover ground after losing almost half their value
* Takata opposes court-led turnaround, driving shares higher
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Jan 26 Shares in Japan's Takata Corp
surged for a second day in a row on Thursday, after the
embattled air bag maker this week said it was against pursuing a
court-ordered turnaround.
The stock has gained 40 percent over two days, regaining
most of the ground lost in the previous four sessions - a
sell-off triggered by reports that bidders for Takata were
pushing for a court-mediated turnaround for its domestic
business.
Such a process, however, could wipe out value for
shareholders.
Takata is in the process of selecting a financial backer as
it faces billions of dollars in costs to replace as many as
around 100 million potentially defective air bag inflators that
have been linked to at least 16 deaths globally.
Potential bidders for Takata have long favoured a court-led
turnaround of its Japanese operations, which would cap their
exposure to Takata's existing liabilities, estimated by some
analysts at as high as $10 billion for recall costs alone.
But the company in a strongly worded statement on its
website dated Tuesday said: "Misleading media reports of a
court-led turnaround are regrettable, as we are not assuming
that such a course will be decided."
"A court-appointed restructuring may disrupt our supply
chain and affect our ability to pay suppliers, and may pose
risks to our stakeholders," it added.
Takata's shares surged 19 percent on Thursday, giving the
company a market value of $450 million. They ended up by their
daily limit on both days after not trading due to a glut of buy
orders. The Tokyo Stock Exchange sets closing prices when stocks
are not traded that reflect the balance of buy and sell orders.
($1 = 113.7200 yen)
