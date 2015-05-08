TOKYO May 8 Japan's Takata Corp said on Friday it expects to post a return to profit this fiscal year, emerging from a massive global recall crisis surrounding its exploding air bags.

Around 25 million cars have been recalled worldwide since 2008 over Takata air bag inflators that have erupted with too much force, spraying shrapnel inside the car.

Takata expects to post a net profit of 20 billion yen for the year through next March, against a loss of 29.6 billion yen in the just-ended year, when it booked a special loss partly to cover recall costs.

