TOKYO Aug 7 Auto parts maker Takata Corp
said it expects a record net loss of 24 billion yen
($235 million) in the year to March 2015, hit by one of the
biggest series of recalls in automotive history due to
potentially explosive air bag inflators.
The world's second-biggest automotive safety parts maker
also on Thursday posted a 38.65 billion yen net loss for the
April-June quarter, reversing a 4.22 billion yen net profit from
the same period a year ago.
A full-year loss would be its second in three years,
following a net loss of 21.1 billion yen for the year ended in
March 2013.
Nine automakers including Honda Motor Co and Toyota
Motor Corp have recalled more than 12 million vehicles
since November 2008 due to the risk that air bags made by Takata
could explode.
Car makers are also conducting separate regional recalls,
known as "field actions", in the United States to replace Takata
air bag inflators. Honda said its regional recall involved
around 3 million vehicles.
(1 US dollar = 102.3100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Stephen Coates)