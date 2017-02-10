TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp on Friday said it was expecting a full-year loss as the company anticipates costs related to a massive global product recall will eat away at its bottom line.

Takata expects to post a net loss of 64.0 billion yen ($562.74 million) for the year to March compared with a previous forecast for a net profit of 20.0 billion yen.

A net loss for the year would be the company's third loss in as many years, and would follow a net loss of 21.1 billion yen last year.

Takata, facing billions of dollars in additional recall-related costs, has been looking for a sponsor to lead its restructuring. People familiar with the matter have told Reuters that Key Safety Systems has been selected as a final bidder for a restructuring deal. ($1 = 113.7300 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)