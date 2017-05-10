(adds background)
TOKYO May 10 Japan's Takata Corp on
Wednesday reported a full-year net loss of 79.6 billion yen
($699.04 million) - its third consecutive annual loss - as the
embattled auto parts maker faces bankruptcy over costs related
to the recall of its potentially deadly air bag inflators.
Even as it faces the auto industry's biggest-ever recall,
Takata forecast a net profit of 5 billion yen in the year to
March.
The company is seeking a financial sponsor to help pay for
the recall-related liabilities. U.S. auto components maker Key
Safety Systems (KSS) and private equity fund Bain Capital are
trying to strike a rescue deal worth around 200 billion yen with
Takata's steering committee and its automaker customers in the
coming weeks, more than a year after the search began for a
financial suitor.
Takata last month acknowledged that KSS was a front-runner
in the bidding.
The world's second largest air bag maker is struggling to
produce enough air bag inflator replacement parts after around
100 million of the components were deemed defective by global
transportation safety authorities.
Takata's faulty inflators have been linked with at least 16
deaths globally, mainly in the United States, and many of its
automaker clients have said they would stop using inflators made
by the company in their new models.
The supplier is also facing a bill for the recalls, which
began around 2008 and which industry experts have estimated to
cost as much as $10 billion.
To date, the majority of recall costs has been footed by
automaker clients including Honda Motor Co, Volkswagen
AG and Toyota Motor Corp.
In February, Takata pleaded guilty to a U.S. felony charge
related to the recalls, as part of a $1 billion settlement which
includes compensation funds for automakers and victims of its
faulty air bag inflators.
Talks to find a sponsor have dragged on since February 2016,
as potential bidders try to identify and ring-fence Takata's
liabilities, sources with knowledge of the talks have told
Reuters.
Restructuring the company is also a sticking point, the
sources said. Takata's founding family, which owns an around 60
percent stake, has insisted on a privately organised
restructuring which could the company producing replacement
parts and also preserve some share value.
Meanwhile, automaker clients support a court-ordered process
which would guarantee more transparency, although it could leave
Takata's suppliers on the hook with unsettled bills.
($1 = 113.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Sam Nussey; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)