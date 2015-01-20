Jan 20 Six transportation safety and quality
experts will form Takata Corp's independent quality
assurance panel, said Samuel Skinner, former secretary of
transportation and White House chief of staff.
They will join Skinner, who was appointed in December to
lead the panel in the wake of massive recalls, more than 20
million, of the auto parts maker's air bags.
The new members include Marion Blakey, former administrator
of the Federal Aviation Authority, Nelda Connors, a former Ford
Motor Co executive and Jeffrey Runge, former administrator
of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The panel will review Takata's current policies to ensure
that the company is responsive to regulators and automakers
regarding questions about the quality or safety of its air bags.
