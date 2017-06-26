Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 26 Key Safety Systems said on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Air-bag maker Takata to purchase nearly all of Takata's global assets and operations for an aggregate purchase price of about 175 billion yen ($1.57 billion) after the company filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Japan.
Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp , filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators.
