WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Justice Department
on Friday will announce a "criminal resolution with Takata" over
the Japanese auto parts maker's recall of air bag inflator
ruptures linked to at least 16 deaths around the world.
U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade in Detroit will hold a press
conference to announce the settlement at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830
GMT), her office said in a statement. Reuters reported Thursday
Takata Corp expected to plead guilty to criminal
wrongdoing as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S.
Justice Department. The settlement includes a $25 million
criminal fine, $125 million in victim compensation and $850
million to compensate automakers who have suffered losses from
massive recalls, the sources said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)