DETROIT Feb 27 Japan's Takata Corp on
Monday pleaded guilty to a felony charge as part of an expected
$1 billion deal with the U.S. Justice Department that includes
compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty
airbag inflators.
After Takata's guilty plea, a federal judge in Detroit was
hearing objections on Monday to the settlement raised by lawyers
for some victims of Takata inflator ruptures, who argue the
settlement will be used by automakers to avoid liability, a
court clerk said.
Takata hopes to wins court approval of the settlement, a key
hurdle to securing the backing of an investor or acquirer that
can fund a turnaround effort and help it grapple with billions
of dollars in costs related to the auto industry's biggest-ever
recall.
(Reporting By David Shepardson in Washington and Joseph White
in Detroit; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)