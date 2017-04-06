WASHINGTON, April 6 A federal judge in Detroit
said on Thursday he plans to name former FBI director Robert
Mueller to oversee nearly $1 billion in Takata Corp
restitution funds as part of a U.S. Justice Department
settlement.
In January, Takata agreed to plead guilty to criminal
wrongdoing and to pay $1 billion to resolve a federal
investigation into its air bag inflators linked to at least 16
deaths worldwide.
As part of the settlement, Takata agreed to establish two
independently administered restitution funds: one for $850
million to compensate automakers for recalls, and a $125 million
fund for individuals physically injured by Takata's airbags who
have not already reached a settlement.
