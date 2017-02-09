TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's Takata Corp said
on Thursday it will set aside 96.93 billion yen ($864.4 million)
as part of a $1 billion settlement with the United States
Justice Department over the world's largest ever auto recall.
In a regulatory filing, the auto parts firm also said it
would book and additional 3.5 billion yen special loss over
recall-related costs in the third quarter. Takata added that it
expects currency related gains of 4.07 billion yen in the
April-December period.
Takata has been looking for a sponsor to lead its
turnaround, with sources saying Key Safety Systems had been
selected, fanning concern that a court-led restructuring was on
the cards.
It will report its third quarter earnings on Friday.
($1 = 112.1400 yen)
