Feb 3 Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell less than expected and raised its full-year forecast, helped by strong sales of "Grand Theft Auto V" and wrestling game "WWE 2K16" in the holidays.

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to $1.48-$1.53 billion from $1.33-$1.43 billion and its adjusted profit forecast to $1.65-$1.75 per share from $1.00-$1.15.

Take-Two's adjusted income fell to $99.7 million, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $211.6 million, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, revenue fell 49 percent to $486.8 million, helped by the continued success of "Grand Theft Auto V" and the release of "WWE 2K16", the latest game in the professional wrestling franchise, on Oct. 27 in North America.

Sales in the year-ago quarter also got a boost from sales of "Grand Theft Auto V", which was released in November 2014 for the latest gaming consoles.

Grand Theft Auto, which allows players to cruise around a make-believe gameworld based on real-life locations, is the company's most lucrative franchise.

"Grand Theft Auto V" was the fifth highest selling videogame, in terms of physical titles, in the United States last year, according to research firm NPD.

The launches of "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" and "Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth" also boosted Take-Two's sales a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 50 cents per share and revenue of $452.8 million for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)