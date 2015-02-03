(Adds comments from CEO, analyst, details; updates share move)
By Anya George Tharakan
Feb 3 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
, the publisher of video games such as "Grand Theft
Auto", said it expects a slate of unreleased games to drive
sales and raised its revenue and profit forecast for the full
year.
The company's shares rose 7 percent in extended trading on
Tuesday after it also reported quarterly revenue and profit way
ahead of average analyst estimate, helped by the runaway success
of "Grand Theft Auto V" for new consoles.
Sales of eighth-generation consoles such as Microsoft Corp's
Xbox One and Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 jumped
13 percent last December, data research firm NPD said.
Take-Two's sales will be driven by new titles such as the
first-person shooter game "Battleborn" and the latest versions
of its "NBA" basketball game and "WWE" wrestling game, Chief
Executive Strauss Zellnick told Reuters in an interview.
The company also has "high hopes from the online version of
strategy game "Civilization" by designer Sid Meier, which will
release next year, Zellnick said.
Take-Two raised its adjusted revenue forecast to $1.65
billion-$1.70 billion for the year ending March 31, up from $1.4
billion-$1.5 billion. It also raised its adjusted profit per
share forecast to $1.65-$1.75 from $1.05-$1.30.
"It's uncomparable. No one is selling games in this volume,"
Daniel Ernst, an analyst with brokerage Hudson Square Research,
told Reuters. "They just focus on making content that people
will pay for."
The latest console and PC versions of "Grand Theft Auto V"
was the fourth-most sold title in the United States last year,
NPD said.
Players roam an urban landscape modeled on Los Angeles in
the action-adventure game. The latest version was launched in
mid-November.
Sales from the "Grand Theft Auto" series, "NBA 2K15" and the
"Borderlands" first-person shooter game franchise raked in most
of the revenue for Take-Two in the third quarter ended Dec. 31.
The company, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite", got
about 23 percent of revenue from digital online content.
In contrast, revenue was split almost equally between
digital and physical sales for rival Electronic Arts Inc,
known for its "FIFA" football game.
Take-Two's adjusted revenue jumped 24.3 percent to $954
million. Adjusted net income rose to $211.6 million, or $1.87
per share, from $210.7 million, or $1.70 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts expected a profit of $1.52 per share on revenue of
$797.7 million.
Take-Two shares gained 61 percent in 2014.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)