Strauss Zelnick, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Take-Two Interactive Software, speaks at the Reuters Global Media Summit in New York, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Video-game maker Take-Two Interactive Software expects to post a net loss in its current fiscal year as it pushes back the launch of its new Max Payne computer game by about two months to May.

The company, which publishes the hit crime game "Grand Theft Auto," said on Tuesday it expects the delay to hurt revenue by $210 million to $230 million and adjusted net income by 60 cents to 70 cents a share in the current fiscal year.

Analysts on average expected 11 cents per share in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Max Payne 3," published by Take-Two's Rockstar Games label, was previously expected to launch in March, but will now be added to the company's lineup of new releases planned for its fiscal year ending on March 31, 2013.

"Fiscal 2013 is poised to be one of our best years ever, with anticipated substantial revenue growth and Non-GAAP Net Income of over $2.00 per share," Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

Zelnick added that in the long term, Take Two was well positioned to deliver growth and profitability.

Analyst on average anticipate $2.55 per share by 2013 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York City-based company said it will update its 2012 year outlook when it publishes third-quarter results on Feb 2.

