CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares lead broad gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index on Monday rose at the open as oil and gas stocks, led by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, spearheaded broad gains across all sectors.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 **Analysts working on Takeaway.com's initial public offering of shares have valued it at 1-1.2 billion euros, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reports.
**When the company announced its intention to float on Sept. 6., sources told Reuters valuations ranged from 800 million euros to more than 1 billion euros.
**FD report cites unpublished analysis of the investment banks working on the issue: Morgan Stanley, UBS and ABN Amro, as comparing the company to peers Just Eat and GrubHub .
**According to the paper, Takeaway expects to remain loss-making for the coming two years, in contrast to its listed peers.
