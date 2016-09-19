Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 Dutch-based online food ordering service Takeaway.com said on Monday it would seek to raise 350 million euros ($390 million) in an initial public offering that would give it a market value of between 904 million and 1.12 billion euros.
In a statement, the company said it is offering 8.5 million new shares and 10.6 million secondary shares at an indicative price range of 20.50 to 26.50 euros per share.
Pricing is due on Sept. 29.
Takeaway.com dominates the Dutch market and operates in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the company's attempt to become the dominant food ordering service in Germany.
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.