BRIEF-Theraclion FY net loss stable at 6.8 million euros
* FY revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
Dec 5 u.s. FDA: * U.S. FDA staff cites concern about potential for pml risk with takeda's
experimental drug entyvio (vedolizumab): documents * FDA staff says has pml concerns because entyvio works in similar way to
Biogen idec's tysabri * FDA staff says no cases of pml have been seen in trials of entyvio to treat
ulcerative colitis, crohn's disease * FDA staff says limited safety database makes it difficult to assess pml risk
with entyvio * FDA staff questions whether entyvio benefits outweigh potential pml risk,
whether risk management strategies for pml needed * FDA staff says 12 deaths seen among patients recieving entyvio, none appear
related to drug
* Mauna Kea Technologies announces new peer-reviewed publication reports further external validation of unmatched Cellvizio endomicroscopy performance and inter-observer agreement in the characterization of pancreatic cysts
March 27 U.S. stocks slid on Monday amid concerns that Republican President Donald Trump may struggle to push a sweeping overhaul of the tax code through Congress in the wake of his party's failure last week to pass broad healthcare legislation.