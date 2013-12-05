Dec 5 u.s. FDA: * U.S. FDA staff cites concern about potential for pml risk with takeda's

experimental drug entyvio (vedolizumab): documents * FDA staff says has pml concerns because entyvio works in similar way to

Biogen idec's tysabri * FDA staff says no cases of pml have been seen in trials of entyvio to treat

ulcerative colitis, crohn's disease * FDA staff says limited safety database makes it difficult to assess pml risk

with entyvio * FDA staff questions whether entyvio benefits outweigh potential pml risk,

whether risk management strategies for pml needed * FDA staff says 12 deaths seen among patients recieving entyvio, none appear

related to drug