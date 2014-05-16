TOKYO May 16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
, Japan's biggest drug company, has no interest in
acquisitions driven by tax benefits or synergies, its chief
financial officer said, dismissing the forces behind Pfizer
Inc's $106 billion offer for AstraZeneca PLC.
Takeda CFO Francois-Xavier Roger also rejected the idea that
greater size would necessarily be an advantage for his company,
the world's 12th largest pharmaceutical company.
"We don't believe that being huge is necessarily good. You
lose flexibility and agility. Agility is something we value
because it allows you to move fast," Roger told Reuters in an
interview on Friday.
Pfizer's pursuit of Britain's AstraZeneca, which has so far
been rejected, is driven in large part by the prospects of a
lower-tax domicile in the UK, and has spurred expectations of
similar offers.
Tax savings could be a particularly compelling motive for
Japanese companies, which pay among the highest corporate tax
rates in the industrialised world and have lobbied hard for
reductions.
But Roger said tax and cost savings were not currently
important considerations that could lure his company into an
acquisition deal.
"To make a move just for cost-cutting and for tax is not an
exciting proposal. You won't see Takeda doing that," he said.
"If we go back to acquisitions we would focus again on
strategic acquisitions and what they bring to us. Millennium
brought us access to oncology, so I have access to a new
franchise and a better footprint in the U.S."
He did not dismiss tax and synergy benefits entirely from
any M&A discussion, but added: "It shouldn't be the main
driver."
Roger also played down the issue of size when asked about
the behemoth that the industry would confront if the union
between Pfizer and AstraZeneca were to go through.
"We don't feel any pressure," he said.
"For example, we don't have any objective whatsoever of
being in the top 10 in the pharmaceutical industry. Today we are
ranking about number 12. If this deal happens we will be number
11, and maybe one day we will be number 10. It doesn't really
matter to us."
Citing the example of Abbott Laboratories, which
spun off its patent-protected drugs last year, he said: "They
went the other way, probably because they became too big. At the
end of the day it's about being agile, being able to move fast,
and being efficient in what you do."
