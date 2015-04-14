April 14 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration voted 13-3 that Takeda Pharmaceutical's
diabetes drug Nesina should contain information about a
potential increased risk of heart failure.
The panel voted 16-0 that the drug has an acceptable overall
cardiovascular safety profile, with no significant increased
risk of major heart events such as heart attacks and stroke.
