July 9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on Monday sold $3 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Nomura, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.031 PCT MATURITY 03/17/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/17/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.031 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/17/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 68 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 03/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/17/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/17/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A