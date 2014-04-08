* Louisiana jury orders $6 bln damages from Takeda, $3 bln
from Eli Lilly
* Award unlikely to stand after Takeda and Eli Lilly
challenges
* Takeda shares mark biggest one-day loss in five years
(Adds legal expert commentary, background)
By Daniel Levine and Edmund Klamann
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, April 8 Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it would contest $6 billion
in punitive damages imposed by a jury in the United States in a
case that accused Japan's largest drugmaker of concealing cancer
risks associated with its Actos diabetes drug.
Eli Lilly and Co, Takeda's co-defendant in the case,
was ordered to pay $3 billion in punitive damages by the jury in
Louisiana on Monday. It also awarded $1.475 million in
compensatory damages.
Legal experts said it was unlikely that such a large award
would stand after challenges in court by both companies. Eli
Lilly and Takeda have said they would dispute the verdict, which
could include appeals to a higher court or filing motions asking
the trial judge to set aside or reduce the verdict.
"Although there's no mathematical bright line" to determine
how high is too high when it comes to punitive damage awards,
federal appeals courts generally scrutinize the ratio of
punitive to compensatory damages, preferring those that fall
into the single-digit range, according to Professor Catherine
Sharkey, a tort law expert at New York University School of Law.
Punitive damages are meant to discourage companies from bad
conduct. Compensatory damages are meant to pay victims for their
actual losses. With a ratio of more than 6,100 to 1 of punitive
to compensatory damages, the Actos award could be highly
vulnerable.
"It's definitely the case that the U.S. Supreme Court has
signaled to lower courts that they should be restraining very
large punitive awards," Sharkey added.
Lilly, which co-promoted Actos from 1999 to 2006, said in a
press release it will be indemnified by Takeda for its losses
and expenses around the litigation based on the terms of its
agreement with Takeda.
Takeda's shares fell as much as 8.8 percent to an
eight-month low in Tokyo trading on Tuesday after the verdict.
The stock ended 5.2 percent lower at 4,572 yen.
Lilly shares fell 0.2 percent, or 12 cents per share, to
$58.50 per share in New York Stock Exchange trading.
The massive award was met with "stunned silence" in the
Lafayette, Louisiana, courtroom, plaintiffs' lawyer Mark Lanier
said.
Lanier acknowledged it was not certain whether the damages
award would be sustained.
"Nobody has gone out and bought a new home," Lanier said.
"This is a conservative judge and a conservative court and
she's very 'balls and strikes.' We're not under any grand
illusion."
The $9 billion in punitive damages awarded by the jury
against Takeda and Eli Lilly exceed the $5 billion penalty that
a jury in Alaska imposed on Exxon Mobil Corp for the Exxon
Valdez oil spill in 1989.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the previous Exxon
Valdez award had been "excessive." The company was ultimately
ordered to pay $500 million. That and other rulings have been
read as limiting punitive damages in federal cases.
Lanier said the jury deliberated for only an hour and 10
minutes to deliver its verdict finding liability on all 14
questions, and 45 minutes longer to come out with the
multibillion-dollar punitive damages.
The allocation of liability for compensatory damages was
75 percent for Takeda and 25 percent for Lilly, according to
Lilly.
Takeda said judgements were entered in Takeda's favor in all
three previous Actos trials, while this was the first federal
case to be tried in a consolidated multidistrict litigation
comprising more than 2,900 lawsuits.
Last May, a U.S. judge had nullified a separate jury verdict
for $6.5 million against Takeda after ruling that the plaintiffs
failed to offer any reliable evidence that Actos had caused
cancer.
Germany and France suspended use of the drug, a
multibillion-dollar seller, in 2011 because of concerns about a
possible link to cancer.
The case is In Re: Actos Products Liability Litigation Case
U.S. District Court, Western District Louisiana, No.
6:11-md-2299.
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo and Caroline
Humer and Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Grant McCool)