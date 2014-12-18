Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
TOKYO Dec 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Plump as chief medical and scientific officer to lead its global research and development operations.
Plump, who was senior vice president for research and transitional medicine at Sanofi SA, will join Takeda on Feb. 1 and report directly to President Christophe Weber, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.
Plump had joined Sanofi in 2012 after 11 years at Merck & Co Inc, according to Sanofi's website. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Anand Basu)
* MRG and Mandalay Resources Corporation enter a heads of agreement for mrg to farm in to norrliden vms project in sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: