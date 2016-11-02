A man stands in front of the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) is in final talks to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's (4502.T) 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for about 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

A basic agreement is expected to be inked as soon as this month and Fujifilm plans to complete the deal by end of March, the financial daily said.

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd (4217.T) and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group also participated in the final round of bidding for the stake in October, the report said.

Fujifilm, Takeda, Hitachi Chemical and Carlyle Group were not immediately available for comment.

Takeda, Japan's largest drugmaker by market value, is looking to sell its holding in Wako Pure Chemicals Industries Ltd to streamline its operations, Reuters reported in July.

Osaka-based Wako Pure makes laboratory chemicals and clinical diagnostic reagents, and reported sales of 75.7 billion yen last year.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)